Neri Oxman - Vespers - Lazarus

vespers
~
Lazarus
by Neri Oxman and the Mediated Matter Group in collaboration with Stratasys Ltd.
together with Danielle van Zadelhoff
released at the London Design Museum
~
Lazarus
by Neri Oxman and the Mediated Matter Group in collaboration with Stratasys Ltd.
together with Danielle van Zadelhoff
released at the London Design Museum
They say that in every breath of fresh air we take, there are molecules exhaled by Jesus, Cleopatra, or Julius Caesar in their dying breath. In a very physical way, we live amongst the spirits, and they live amongst us.
Lazarus is a mask designed to contain the wearer’s last breath. Traditionally made of a single material, such as wax or plaster, the death mask originated as a means of capturing a person’s visage, keeping the deceased ‘alive’ through memory. Lazarus serves as an ‘‘air urn’’ memento that is a new form of 3D printed portraiture, combining the wearer’s facial features while serving as a spatial enclosure for their last breath. The mask’s surface is modeled after the face of the dying person, and its material composition is informed by the physical flow of air and its distribution across the surface. Unlike its traditional hand-made analogue, the design of Lazarus is entirely data driven, digitally generated, and additively manufactured. It approaches the resolution of the physical phenomenon that it is designed to capture, thereby creating a unique artifact that is perfectly customized to fit the wearer and her last breath.
~
Data fetched to inform the distribution of air flow can be acquired from the wearer, or, it can be digitally generated by a computational process incorporating the wearer’s data, thereby creating a unique artifact perfectly customized to fit the wearer and her last breath.
In the photographs by Danielle van Zaddelhoff, a child embraces Lazarus—a mask containing the last breath exhaled by a loved one—fusing the extreme stages of life. Van Zaddelhoff’s unique imagery combines timely technologies with timeless portraiture, enlivening the new through the ancient, and the ancient through the new. She effectively time-stamps state-of-the-art software techniques and multi-material 3D printing from Stratasys through her ageless technique. Lazarus thereby embodies the vision behind The New Ancient collection curated by Naomi Kaempfer, Creative Director of Art, Fashion, and Design at Stratasys, which marries ancient crafts with advanced technologies to reimagine design in and of the modern world.
The New Ancient collection was curated by Naomi Kaempfer, Creative Director of Art Fashion Design at Stratasys. Neri Oxman and the Mediated Matter Group would like to thank our collaborators at Stratasys, including Naomi Kaempfer, Arita Mattsoff, Boris Belocon, Gal Begun, Yoav Bressler and Ori Moalem.
~