MAY 2015 EDITORIAL DESIGN
Las canciones que miré
"Las canciones que miré" (The songs I watched) is a project that consists of a photography book and a music album. Both travel a route of more than 1300 km, from Totoralejos in Salinas Grandes, north of Cordoba, to Lozano, the gateway to Quebrada de Humahuaca in Jujuy.
The route mainly goes through the Calchaquíes Valleys and visits twelve towns sung by twelve songs, completed with brief texts. This are emblematic songs of Argentine folklore, towns identified with them and stories that were discovered throughout the journey.
Photography & Texts by Daniel De Abrantes
Photo edition by Lorena Fernández
Animated images by Enfocarte