[ENG] "Las canciones que miré" (The songs I watched) consists of a photography book and a music album. Both travel a route of more than 1300 km, from Totoralejos in Salinas Grandes, north of Cordoba, to Lozano, gateway to Quebrada de Humahuaca in Jujuy. The route mainly goes through the Calchaquíes Valleys and visits twelve towns sung by twelve songs, completed with brief texts. This are emblematic songs of Argentine folklore, towns identified with them and stories that were discovered throughout the journey. [ESP] "Las canciones que miré" es una obra que se compone de un libro de fotografía y un disco. Ambos recorren una ruta de más de 1300 km, desde Totoralejos en Salinas Grandes al norte de Córdoba, hasta Lozano, portal de entrada a la Quebrada de Humahuaca en Jujuy. El recorrido se realiza centralmente por los Valles Calchaquíes e hilvana doce pueblos cantados por doce canciones, y que junto a breves textos completan la obra. Son canciones emblemáticas de folklore argentino, son pueblos identificados con ellas y son historias que se fueron descubriendo a lo largo del viaje. Photography by Daniel De Abrantes.

