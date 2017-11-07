OpenView
Identity system, collateral, interior signage
OpenView is a Boston-based venture capital firm that exclusively invests in and helps grow expansion-stage software companies to their full potential. Natasha Jen and her team developed a new brand strategy and identity for OpenView that reflects their unique hands-on approach. To create a bold and confident identity in line with OpenView’s productive approach, Jen and her team developed a fresh take on stenciling by designing a custom stencil typeface called OpenView Stencil. Built of simple geometric forms, the stencil font is literally open, illustrating the name of the company while also suggesting the agile, honest and constructive brand attributes. The logotype is accompanied by a secondary logo, an abbreviated version of the full wordmark that functions as a monogram with “OV.”
https://expand.openviewpartners.com/powering-expansion-reinventing-openviews-brand-from-the-inside-out-89574dafe56d#.kzb4i0wdy
Thank You!