Sainsbury's | The Greatest Gift

The Greatest Gift

A Christmas musical created in stop frame animation featuring vocals by James Corden. It tells the story of Dave, a hard-working and devoted Dad, who realises that the greatest gift he can give people this Christmas is his time.

Over six weeks shooting with DOP Frank Passingham at Malcolm Ryan's studio, South West London. The shoot involved a huge degree of complex planning to produce shots that would mix stop frame animation, motion control (Flair and Kuper systems), and visual effects. We created between 6-9 units for shooting and setups. Captured on Canon 5D Mk iii with Zeiss-Contax prime lenses.