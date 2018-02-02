ODE Fine Foods – Brand Identity & Packaging

About

ODE (from Ancient Greek: ᾠδή ōdḗ) is a type of lyrical stanza and a brand new range of Greek, premium food products. Sneak peak into the new visual identity designed for ODE and its product ranges, inspired by poetry and the great works of art. Read Less

Published: