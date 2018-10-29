About

The series “ÆON” is a collection of temporary installations of smoke, light & fire, set in unspoilt Nordic landscapes. Thematically, the series is examining our relationship with the landscape and natural habitat. It is focusing on how we, as humans, interact with our natural spaces and environments. Raising awareness and presence, the series is aiming to create a symbiosis with the installations and its surroundings, while at the same time reflecting on the so-called anthropocene epoch we live in today. Technical info: -No CGI -No heavy retouching/postprod. -Some minor color corrections and contrast adjustments Read Less

