Multiple Owners
Julio Lopez Barcelona, Spain
Lidia Morales Barcelona, Spain
Bubble Witch 3 Saga Envelope
    Adobe Photoshop

    Adobe Illustrator

    Autodesk Maya (All Versions) Autodesk 3ds Max Spine
    Bubble Witch Saga 3. Game developed by King. We had the opportunity to create an Envelope with a narrative base for the project. We have created… Read More
    Bubble Witch Saga 3. Game developed by King. We had the opportunity to create an Envelope with a narrative base for the project. We have created a magic world where Stella (main character) have to save the Fairy Queen from the evil cat Wilbur. We work creating concepts, 3d process, overpaint, animations, engine integration, parallax and user experience examples.
    Published:
© 2017 King.com Ltd. “King”, “Bubble Witch 3 Saga” and associated marks and logos are trademarks of King.com Ltd or related entities.