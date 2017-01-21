Bubble Witch 3 Saga Envelope

About

Bubble Witch Saga 3. Game developed by King. We had the opportunity to create an Envelope with a narrative base for the project. We have created a magic world where Stella (main character) have to save the Fairy Queen from the evil cat Wilbur. We work creating concepts, 3d process, overpaint, animations, engine integration, parallax and user experience examples. Read Less

