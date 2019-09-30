Guggenheim Storylines Exhibition Design and Website
Guggenheim Storylines Brand Identity and Website
How can an exhibition build a continuum between physical and digital space?

Storylines features 100 works by international artists, inspiring texts by 31 revered authors. Collaborating with the Guggenheim team, we created an experimental microsite and visual identity that bridged content from both within the museum and online.

The diversity of artists, mediums and processes in the exhibition inspired a visual identity with multiple typefaces. In addition to the Storylines title graphic, all artist names feature a selection of contemporary typefaces from various foundries around the world; each name was individually designed to create a unique arrangement of letterforms.

Author texts and artist works come together in the microsite’s interactive navigation. On the landing page, clusters of words circulate selected works. These words, chosen with the help of Guggenheim’s curatorial team, illuminate shared concepts and terms distilled from the texts.
