NBA Super Stars

The next generation has already arrived. The only proof you need is an NBA League Pass account. There’s a unicorn in New York, a Freak in Milwaukee and dozens of other kids filling up stat sheets every night.





This time around, we consider the ceilings of 10 of the best and most exciting under-23 players in the league, compared to players they might actually remember themselves. Each is paired with his “mirror,” the player his game or style of play most resembles.





How does the saying go? You can’t know where you’re going until knowing where you’ve been? That’s what this is: a map of where we’ve been so we can all see where we’re going.

_



This unique moment when the players meet each other in the comparison. I wanted to bring this instant alive in the series by working with overlapping parts and adding a bright color. A colour that easily stand out and has no appearance in any jerseys. The result is an energetic portrait of two incredible players meeting each other in this instant and showcase the exceptional beauty of this sport.

​​​​​​​