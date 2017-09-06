living office

Herman Miller, a major American manufacturer of office furniture, asked me to illustrate a number of trends in today's office spaces, their so-called Living Offices. These are high-performing workplaces that bring an elevated experience of work for people. They are uniquely designed for who the residents are and what they do.
They wanted each illustration to show the trend comparatively; traditional vs emerging. Also they liked me to take a conceptual approach to visualizing both the data and space trends. So instead of illustrating a specific space they wanted me to show an axonometric view of an abstracted space.
