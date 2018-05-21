Cee Cee Creative
Berlin, Germany
The Neighborhood Map
4175
602
19
Graphic Design
    The Neighborhood Map, curated in-house by the Cee Cee team, is a guide to the best shops, bars, restaurants, and galleries in specific Berlin neighborhoods. It’s printed on durable, tactile paper and uses a limited color palette to create a bold, eye-catching aesthetic and create a unified, easy to use map. Each map contains over 130 tips and six walking tours – perfect not only for Berlin visitors, but also for locals wanting to further explore their neighborhoods. Read Less
THE NEIGHBORHOOD MAP
The Neighborhood Map, curated in-house by the Cee Cee team, is a guide to the best shops, bars, restaurants, and galleries in specific Berlin neighborhoods. It’s printed on durable, tactile paper and uses a limited color palette to create a bold, eye-catching aesthetic and create a unified, easy to use map. Each map contains over 130 tips and six walking tours – perfect not only for Berlin visitors, but also for locals wanting to further explore their neighborhoods.

Charlottenburg & Tiergarten
Kreuzberg & Neukölln
