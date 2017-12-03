「复调 POLYPHONY」 是一家北京三里屯的商店，一个将古典音乐带来的距离感转化为参与感的多元素终极体验中心。
释义。清晰的意象：新旧、加减、干净。一般来说，无衬线体是新，黑体、圆体； 衬线体是旧，宋体、楷体；对于黑胶来说，宋体压不住，楷体适合，但试写之后，发现楷体笔触痕迹太重，不整齐干净； 所以对楷体做了改动，把笔触弱化，把倾斜的横竖摆正。英文则用无衬线体，但英文太过单薄，似乎附属于中文，统一但不够独立。 图标从英文名称 “Polyphony” 中来，其中恰巧有两个“P”，暗合这个词的含义。所以用简约的形式得出，以平衡中英文的份量。 如此，则汉字与英文、图标形成统一而又独立的组合。 加减则在汉字中稍做手脚。字体内笔画的变动，我个人坚持的原则是，来自书写。因只有书写带来的变化才是独特但自然的。
－
Polyphony is a classical music vinyl store in Beijing with modern style.
Inspiration. An idea comes up which is about new and old, addition and subtraction, clean and order. In general, san-serif is new, such as Hei and round; serif is old, such as Kai and Song. But Song is weak to afford the vinyl record, so I choose Kai. Then I wrote the characters by Chinese brush, and found out the strokes of Kai has too much writing trail, not clean. So I modified the oblique strokes to vertical and horizontal ones. English logotype is san-serif. The graphic is double "P" coming from the name "polyphony". I believe that changing the strokes of Chinese characters must be inspired by handwriting, because only the changing from handwriting is unique and natural.