复调／POLYPHONY
    复调 POLYPHONY，一个将古典音乐带来的距离感转化为参与感的多元素终极体验中心。In the past, the word “polyphony” would only come up if professional musicians were having a conversation about classical music. But the Polyphony store in the Sanlitun is changing all of that. Now, trendy young people in Beijing and all over China are talking about Polyphony every day. The name of the store comes from the musical concept where there are multiple melodies happening at the same time. Think Bach. Likewise, Polyphony the brand has multiple areas of expertise in order to create a unique, and surprisingly satisfying experience. Currently, the main offerings start in Polyphony’s namesake, classical music. But they also have Marvel and DC comic books imported from America, electric bikes, a very special drink selection, and periodic events hosted in the store. Read Less
「复调 POLYPHONY」 是一家北京三里屯的商店，一个将古典音乐带来的距离感转化为参与感的多元素终极体验中心。
释义。清晰的意象：新旧、加减、干净。一般来说，无衬线体是新，黑体、圆体； 衬线体是旧，宋体、楷体；对于黑胶来说，宋体压不住，楷体适合，但试写之后，发现楷体笔触痕迹太重，不整齐干净； 所以对楷体做了改动，把笔触弱化，把倾斜的横竖摆正。英文则用无衬线体，但英文太过单薄，似乎附属于中文，统一但不够独立。 图标从英文名称 “Polyphony” 中来，其中恰巧有两个“P”，暗合这个词的含义。所以用简约的形式得出，以平衡中英文的份量。 如此，则汉字与英文、图标形成统一而又独立的组合。 加减则在汉字中稍做手脚。字体内笔画的变动，我个人坚持的原则是，来自书写。因只有书写带来的变化才是独特但自然的。 
Polyphony is a classical music vinyl store in Beijing with modern style.
Inspiration. An idea comes up which is about new and old, addition and subtraction, clean and order. In general, san-serif is new, such as Hei and round; serif is old, such as Kai and Song. But Song is weak to afford the vinyl record, so I choose Kai. Then I wrote the characters by Chinese brush, and found out the strokes of Kai has too much writing trail, not clean. So I modified the oblique strokes to vertical and horizontal ones. English logotype is san-serif. The graphic is double "P" coming from the name "polyphony". I believe that changing the strokes of Chinese characters must be inspired by handwriting, because only the changing from handwriting is unique and natural.