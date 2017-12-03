About

复调 POLYPHONY，一个将古典音乐带来的距离感转化为参与感的多元素终极体验中心。In the past, the word “polyphony” would only come up if professional musicians were having a conversation about classical music. But the Polyphony store in the Sanlitun is changing all of that. Now, trendy young people in Beijing and all over China are talking about Polyphony every day. The name of the store comes from the musical concept where there are multiple melodies happening at the same time. Think Bach. Likewise, Polyphony the brand has multiple areas of expertise in order to create a unique, and surprisingly satisfying experience. Currently, the main offerings start in Polyphony’s namesake, classical music. But they also have Marvel and DC comic books imported from America, electric bikes, a very special drink selection, and periodic events hosted in the store. Read Less

