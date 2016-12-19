Discover
ELEKTRA - 16th International Digital Art Festival
Art Direction
Graphic Design
Motion Graphics
ELEKTRA - 16th International Digital Art Festival
Art Direction
Graphic Design
Motion Graphics
Les Clairs-Osbcurs of the Montreal Museum of Fine Art
by
Baillat. Studio
61
571
Art Direction
,
Branding
,
Graphic Design
Baillat 1st year anniversary posters
by
Baillat. Studio
185
1304
Art Direction
,
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
Baillat. Studio Identity and notebook
by
Baillat. Studio
272
2688
Art Direction
,
Branding
,
Graphic Design
3rd International Digital Art Biennial
by
Multiple Owners
Baillat. Studio
Louis Dollé
2519
31517
Featured On:
12/11/2016
Art Direction
,
Branding
,
Graphic Design
View Complete Profile →
Credits
Baillat. Studio
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Simon Duhamel
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Guillaume Lavallée
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Tags
design
graphicdesign
Layout
Web Design
Digital Art
Photography
color
festival
