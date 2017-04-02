Ripple Support Network
Ripple wanted to create a lightning fast response system to address help for students, recently living on their own. Pearl created the strategy, product, brand, and system that makes getting support on the phone one click away.
Ripple consists of a simple button worn anywhere, app and a back-office system used by Ripple operators. One click of the button and an operator calls the users' cell phone, ready to help, dispatch, connect or whatever else is needed. Click. Ring. Phew!
Work
Strategy . Concept . Device Design & Engineering . Brand Identity . Brand Guidelines . Packaging . Mobile App . Website . Operators Portal . Supply Chain
Team
Strategy and Creative Direction . Mladen Barbaric . Minkyu Choi
Industrial Design . Minkyu Choi . Kisae Kim
Mechanical Engineering . Sungmoon Kim . Kihyun Kim . Bong Geun Kim
Art Direction . Denis Olenik
Graphic Design . Denis Olenik . Olga Pechanko
CGI and Photography . Den Brooks
Software . Haress Dass . Justin Lee . Edgar Moon
Project Management . Boris Barbaric
Film . B-Reel (London)