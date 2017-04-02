







Ripple Support Network





Ripple wanted to create a lightning fast response system to address help for students, recently living on their own. Pearl created the strategy, product, brand, and system that makes getting support on the phone one click away.





Ripple consists of a simple button worn anywhere, app and a back-office system used by Ripple operators. One click of the button and an operator calls the users' cell phone, ready to help, dispatch, connect or whatever else is needed. Click. Ring. Phew!











