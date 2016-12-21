Yukai Du
London, United Kingdom
Message
Editorial Illustrations #3
6233
580
29
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net12/21/2016



EDITORIAL ILLUSTRATION #3

A selection of some editorial works.

Majedie Journal

Hive Mind
The article is about the importance of technology in investment
— with emphasis on the importance of the data rather than the systems in place. 







Entrepreneur Magazine

Think You Can't Win Against Chargebacks? 
Think Again.
A battle between small-business owner and credit card companies.








Net Magazine

The Ultimate Toolkit For Gif Design






Contagious Magazine

WildFire Interview: Emotiv
An interview with technology company Emotiv, 
which makes headsets that have sensors on them to read brain activity. 
Thank you!