Customizing Contents Platform, MARPPLE

New Contents Platform for Customizing, MARPPLE
MARPPLE, with diverse printing techniques and IT-focused personnel, is the only brand in Korea that provides custom printing services.
In 2016, MARPPLE went beyond simple custom production services, and expanded to contents platform that provides diverse contents such as designer collaboration contents, IP contents, intellectual properties contents and self-production contents which arouse customers’ interest in the act of customizing itself. With these service evolution in hand, we have established a distinguished brand identity that can convey core customer values and new brand image.