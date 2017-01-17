11STREET, Brand eXperience Design Renewal

About

11STREET is a shopping platform that is leading domestic open market and it sells many products of various categories. It is redesigned for customer to experience effectively about 11STREET's brand identity that is redefined because of diversification of business such as life service etc., overall touch points of 11STREET including brand logo. By reflecting core value of brand renewal at the old logo of 11STREET, the logo is redesigned. The old logo has a shape of sign that just means shopping street by focusing on brand name ’11STREET’, but the new logo expresses a meaning of curating service that suggests a suitable direction of shopping to each customer and a pursued image as a platform brand that includes various products and services. 11번가는 국내 오픈마켓 시장을 선도하는 쇼핑 플랫폼으로, 다양한 카테고리의 많은 상품을 판매하고 있습니다. 생활 서비스 등 비즈니스의 다각화로 새롭게 재정의된 11번가의 브랜드 아이덴티티를 소비자들이 효과적으로 경험할 수 있도록 브랜드 로고를 비롯한 전반적인 경험 접점상의 디자인을 리뉴얼 하였습니다. 기존 11번가 로고에 브랜드 리뉴얼의 핵심가치를 반영하여 로고를 새롭게 리뉴얼하였습니다. 기존의 브랜드 로고는 브랜드 네이밍인 ‘11Street’에 초점을 맞추어 단순히 쇼핑 공간(Street)을 의미하는 표지판의 형태였다면, 리뉴얼된 로고는 각각의 고객에 맞는 쇼핑의 방향성을 제시해주는 큐레이팅 서비스의 의미와 다양한 상품과 서비스를 포괄하는 플랫폼 브랜드로써의 지향 이미지를 표현하였습니다. Read Less

