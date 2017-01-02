RØROSKJØTT
(Røros Meat)
–
–
RØROSKJØTT is a local meat processing company
emphasizing local and traditional products. They
are located in Røros, Norway. The main activity is
processing non-organic and traditional products for
the hotel, restaurant and catering market in the region.
Tank design developed a new identity, website and a
packaging range for RØROSKJØTT. We wanted to
packaging range for RØROSKJØTT. We wanted to
create a strong, confident and modern brand with a
focus on Røros unique nature and fauna.
Identity
–
–
Website
–
–
Packaging
–
–