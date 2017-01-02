Tank Design
Oslo, Norway
RØROSKJØTT
Published:
    Published:
RØROSKJØTT
(Røros Meat)


RØROSKJØTT is a local meat processing company 
emphasizing local and traditional products. They
are located in Røros, Norway. The main activity is 
processing non-organic and traditional products for
the hotel, restaurant and catering market in the region.

Tank design developed a new identity, website and a
packaging range for RØROSKJØTT. We wanted to
create a strong, confident and modern brand with a
focus on Røros unique nature and fauna.

Identity






Website






Packaging




