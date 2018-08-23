Multiple Owners
Uber Design San Francisco, CA, USA
Oddone Brand Studio San Francisco, CA, USA
Strahan McMullen San Francisco, CA, USA
James Bamford San Francisco, CA, USA
Shalin Amin San Francisco, CA, USA
Uber Rebrand: Logotype
72077
7679
226
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    As part of our new visual identity redesign in February 2016, we launched a new logotype to reflect the ongoing evolution of Uber. In 2010, Ube… Read More
    As part of our new visual identity redesign in February 2016, we launched a new logotype to reflect the ongoing evolution of Uber. In 2010, Uber launched as a way for 100 friends in San Francisco to get luxury rides—everyone’s private driver. Today, we’re a transportation network spanning 450 cities in 70 countries. That network delivers food and packages, as well as people, all at the push of a button. And thanks to services like uberX and uberPOOL, we’ve gone from a luxury option to an everyday transportation option for millions of people. Read Less
    Published:
                       https://www.uber.com/careers/




Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.