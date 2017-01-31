Zuzanna Rogatty
Warsaw, Poland
Message
Dwa Brzegi – 10th Film and Art Festival
8244
1198
49
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Zuzanna Rogatty
Warsaw, Poland
Message
Dwa Brzegi – 10th Film and Art Festival
8244
1198
49
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Festival identity for Dwa Brzegi – 10th Film and Art Festival which takes place in Kazimierz Dolny. The main idea was to follow previous edition'… Read More
    Festival identity for Dwa Brzegi – 10th Film and Art Festival which takes place in Kazimierz Dolny. The main idea was to follow previous edition's theme but also to make a visual language from typography. Read Less
    Published:
10th Two Riversides - Film and Art Festival



In 10th edition we've followed the theme of cinema screens from previous edition (9th Two Riversides — click here), which turned out to be very recognizable and identified with Festival. I've developed the theme, making it more complexed, colours are more vibrant. But 10th anniversary edition required not only refreshing but also, obviously, a big '10' on the poster. I've took it as my great opportunity to develop it to the whole set and make a typographic visual language from them. They were used in e.g. film programme and festival daily newspapers. 

Once again, a key to success was to prepare flexible and responsive visual system which can be easily stretched to different ratios. Many mixed promotional materials were prepared for the festival – from huge banners at the stage to pins and postcards. Big part of them were prepared in-house by different sponsors like T-Mobile, Mercedes Benz and TVN. That's why it was significant to keep visual identity easy-to-use, simple and flexible. 



Art direction / Graphic design — Zuzanna Rogatty
DTP / Graphic design— Radosław Bućko & sponsors