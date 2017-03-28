Yunost. Identity with the Soviet spirit





The USSR handed down a magnificent cultural heritage to modern Russia. The walls of the old buildings are still breathing the proletariat spirit and radiating the masterpieces of the Soviet art and typography. Modern Russian design features a great trend of rethinking and preserving the Soviet time visual culture. Designers keep being inspired by the Soviet regime. This is especially true with regard to the urban environment and geobranding. It can never be easy to properly understand and reassess something that was created in quite another country, under another regime and ideology. Another challenge is to realize the value of old shabby signboard lettering and panel paintings with their cheerful Soviet mottos, which city dwellers see daily on the building walls.