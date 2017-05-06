We worked with Looney Labs to cohesively design Pyramid Arcade — a collection of small, thematic games. We created a visual system that was usable across multiple games within the 'arcade', giving each game a unique look and voice, but still consistently designed with the rest of the package. We used mock ups and rule guides from the client to synthesize a look and feel for the brand based around geometric iconography. We were challenged with making each game feel cohesive with the overall set while still maintaining their own unique tones.
Year / 2016 — Client / Looney Labs