



We worked with Looney Labs to cohesively design Pyramid Arcade — a collection of small, thematic games. We created a visual system that was usable across multiple games within the 'arcade', giving each game a unique look and voice, but still consistently designed with the rest of the package. We used mock ups and rule guides from the client to synthesize a look and feel for the brand based around geometric iconography. We were challenged with making each game feel cohesive with the overall set while still maintaining their own unique tones. ​​​​​​​





