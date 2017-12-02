Discover
MORPHORIA DESIGN COLLECTIVE
Düsseldorf, Germany
DIE GROSSE 2016 – Branding
Branding
Graphic Design
Editorial Design
2566
359
11
DIE GROSSE 2016 – Branding
Branding
Graphic Design
Editorial Design
2566
359
11
Visual identity and exhibition design for "DIE GROSSE Kunstausstellung NRW 2016" in Düsseldorf, Germany.
Published:
MORPHORIA DESIGN COLLECTIVE
Düsseldorf, Germany
Donorwall – Installation at Museum Kunstpalast
by
MORPHORIA DESIGN COLLECTIVE
213
2059
Featured On:
2/4/2017
Graphic Design
,
Exhibition Design
,
Interior Design
Corporate Design – Museum Kunsthaus NRW
by
MORPHORIA DESIGN COLLECTIVE
1313
19546
Featured On:
11/13/2016
Art Direction
,
Branding
,
Typography
Baba Green – Branding & Interior Design
by
Multiple Owners
MORPHORIA DESIGN COLLECTIVE
Dario Raspudic
2229
30906
Featured On:
12/9/2016
Branding
,
Art Direction
,
Interior Design
K.West Magazine – Editorial Design
by
MORPHORIA DESIGN COLLECTIVE
254
1692
Graphic Design
,
Creative Direction
,
Editorial Design
Inclusive education matters – Animation
by
MORPHORIA DESIGN COLLECTIVE
264
2953
Featured On:
12/2/2016
Illustration
,
Motion Graphics
,
Animation
Comments
Basic Info
Visual identity and exhibition design for "DIE GROSSE Kunstausstellung NRW 2016" in Düsseldorf, Germany.
Credits
MORPHORIA DESIGN COLLECTIVE
Düsseldorf, Germany
Tags
die grosse 2016
Kunstausstellung
Düsseldorf
Corporate Design
visual identity
branding
Exhibition
Art Exhibition
contemporary art
exhibition catalogue
