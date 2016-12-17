African Mines

About

As an aerial photographer I am working on my Aerial Views project since 2010, with the intention to show the impact of the humans on the surface of earth. While capturing out of helicopters and little planes, my wish often had been to go higher than the altitude limits, to have a wider overview over the location. The possibility to work with satellite imagery enabled me to create imagery out of a view which is higher than the altitude limits of a helicopter. These Aerial Views of mines in Botswana, Niger and Zambia, where Diamonds, Gold, Nickel and Uranium are extracted, are fascinating for me in their abstract patterns, structures and enormous richness of detail. Read Less

