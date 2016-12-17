Bernhard Lang
Munich, Germany
African Mines
    As an aerial photographer I am working on my Aerial Views project since 2010, with the intention to show the impact of the humans on the surface … Read More
    As an aerial photographer I am working on my Aerial Views project since 2010, with the intention to show the impact of the humans on the surface of earth. While capturing out of helicopters and little planes, my wish often had been to go higher than the altitude limits, to have a wider overview over the location. The possibility to work with satellite imagery enabled me to create imagery out of a view which is higher than the altitude limits of a helicopter.  These Aerial Views of mines in Botswana, Niger and Zambia, where Diamonds, Gold, Nickel and Uranium are extracted, are fascinating for me in their abstract patterns, structures and  enormous richness of detail. Read Less
African_Mines_001


African_Mines_002


African_Mines_003


African_Mines_004


African_Mines_005


African_Mines_006


African_Mines_007


African_Mines_008


African_Mines_002, 160 x 200 cm Diasec-Print, framed


African_Mines_002, 200 x 200 cm Diasec-Print, framed


African_Mines_003, 200 x 200 cm Diasec-Print, framed


African_Mines_004, 200 x 160 cm Diasec-Print, framed


African_Mines_005, 160 x 200 cm Diasec-Print, framed


African_Mines_006, 200 x 160 cm Diasec-Print, framed


African_Mines_007, 200 x 200 cm Diasec-Print, framed


African_Mines_008, 200 x 200 cm Diasec-Print, framed



www.bernhardlang.de
 All images are under the copyright of Bernhard Lang.
© Bernhard Lang 2016


