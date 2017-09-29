Backstage Talks magazine

About

Being magazine lovers ourselves, creating Backstage Talks was a delight and a major lesson for us. From the very beginning, we had a clear goal — to make Backstage Talks outstanding. From both editorial and design perspectives. Not exactly an easy task. The challenge was to craft the art direction in a way that will not only enhance the overall experience and support the primary function of Backstage Talks: to deliver a timeless value to the readers. And that’s what our designers did and demonstrated how form follows and elevates function. Everything has a purpose – cover page immediately grabs your attention. The embossed cover and the fine paper give out a sense of class. Then you notice how easy it is to read, comprehend and actually remember the content. Heck, it even smells nice. Read Less

