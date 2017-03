About

For the fourth issue of now we focused on disruption and transformation strategies. With the support of renowned authors we interviewed visionaries such as former BMW i mastermind Benoit Jacob. We wanted to stress the topic of now.04 so drastically, that we even printed it on its cover. But yet, as disruption smashes established players without warning, we chose a subtle, transparent hot foil printing that reveals the message only in the right light. The content was created in collaboration with journalists Thomas Ramge and Holm Friebe, as well as Benoit Jacob, former head of design at BMW i, and university professor Victor Meyer-Schönberger. Visuals, illustrations and photo essays are Orange Hive originals. Read Less

