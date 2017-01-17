Lobby Magazine - Faith

Cover art and spot illustration for the Autumn/Winter 2016 Issue of Lobby Magazine depicting the theme Faith.



The cover images look at faith subjectively outside the often associated religious context, moving into the faith we employ in our everyday lives. Here, an individual tries on a pair of trousers to find they no longer fit and rip. The aim was to portray faith in a humorous, habitual, naughty and non-literal way. This is reflected literally through the depiction of mirrors and the diptych, which provide an all seeing view, with nothing hidden...





