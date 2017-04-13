Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
Thomas Hedger
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Harvard Business Review
Graphic Design
Illustration
Editorial Design
2490
182
12
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
4/13/2017"
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Thomas Hedger
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Harvard Business Review
Graphic Design
Illustration
Editorial Design
2490
182
12
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
4/13/2017"
Add to Collection
About
About
Illustrations created for Harvard Business Review
Published:
A series of illustrations created for the 'Back of Book' section of the Nov. Harvard Business Review Magazine - Beating Burnout / White Collar Crime / Business Case Studies
Thanks for looking!
www.thomashedger.co.uk
www.instagram.com/hedgerart
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Thomas Hedger
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
Elements
by
Thomas Hedger
13
83
Art Direction
,
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
Lazy
by
Thomas Hedger
11
66
Art Direction
,
Illustration
,
Graphic Design
Car Parks
by
Thomas Hedger
5
52
Art Direction
,
Illustration
,
Graphic Design
Editorial Illustrations
by
Thomas Hedger
15
72
Illustration
,
Graphic Design
,
Art Direction
Still Life / Fast Life
by
Thomas Hedger
14
88
Illustration
,
Graphic Design
,
Art Direction
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Illustrations created for Harvard Business Review
Published:
Credits
Thomas Hedger
London, United Kingdom
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps