Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
Multiple Owners
lg2boutique
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Jean-Philippe Dugal
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Olympic | lg2boutique
Art Direction
Graphic Design
Packaging
7883
691
39
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
12/21/2016
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Multiple Owners
lg2boutique
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Jean-Philippe Dugal
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Olympic | lg2boutique
Art Direction
Graphic Design
Packaging
7883
691
39
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
12/21/2016
Add to Collection
About
About
Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Multiple Owners
lg2boutique
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Jean-Philippe Dugal
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Naturoney, the nature of honey
by
Multiple Owners
lg2boutique
Marie-Pier Gilbert
1002
8272
Featured On:
12/15/2016
Graphic Design
,
Branding
,
Packaging
Boréale | lg2boutique
by
Multiple Owners
lg2boutique
Marie-Pier Gilbert
330
2239
Branding
,
Graphic Design
,
Packaging
stereo+ | lg2boutique
by
Multiple Owners
lg2boutique
Josee Martineau
23
549
Architecture
,
Graphic Design
,
Branding
Parc Olympic 40th anniversary | lg2boutique
by
Multiple Owners
lg2boutique
Jean-Philippe Dugal
180
1561
Art Direction
,
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
Give-A-Care - RETHINK Breast Cancer | lg2boutique
by
Multiple Owners
lg2boutique
Elise Cropsal
811
6420
Art Direction
,
Graphic Design
,
Branding
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Published:
Credits
lg2boutique
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Jean-Philippe Dugal
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
Packaging
Food
Nature
organic
mountain
Canada
bc
design
Fruit
Yogourt
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2016 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps