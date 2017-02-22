Discover
Dung Ho
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Character
Illustration
Character Design
Digital Art
Wacom Cintiq
Tools Used
Tools
Wacom Cintiq
About
About
study
Published:
Thank You!
Dung Ho
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Various Illustrations
by
Dung Ho
94
280
Digital Art
,
Illustration
,
Character Design
Book cover
by
Dung Ho
97
638
Illustration
,
Character Design
,
Digital Art
Wittily
by
Dung Ho
766
5111
Featured On:
8/10/2016
Illustration
,
Character Design
,
Icon Design
Tiny girl
by
Dung Ho
1588
11482
Featured On:
1/11/2015
Character Design
,
Digital Art
,
Illustration
Leaf
by
Dung Ho
223
1151
Illustration
,
Character Design
,
Digital Art
View Complete Profile →
Comments
Basic Info
study
Published:
Credits
Dung Ho
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Tags
girl
Character
gesture
boy
children book
Picture book
game
wacom
Tools Used
Wacom Cintiq
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
