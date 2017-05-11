Léon Hendrickx
Amsterdam, Netherlands
PITCH FESTIVAL AMSTERDAM 2016 edition
Léon Hendrickx
Amsterdam, Netherlands
PITCH FESTIVAL AMSTERDAM 2016 edition
    Pitch is a two day contemporary music festival that mixes live bands, DJ sets alongside stimulating visuals into an eclectic festival experience.… Read More
    Pitch is a two day contemporary music festival that mixes live bands, DJ sets alongside stimulating visuals into an eclectic festival experience. Alongside PITCH's artistic multiformity, together with Baster Koopmans and Festina XXX, I shoot the branding image every year, which, in turn, is mixed into moving imagery for PITCH's online presence as well. Hereby an overview of the stills of the 2016 edition Read Less
