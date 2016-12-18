Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
Max Titiov
Moscow, Russian Federation
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
king of thieves
Illustration
Character Design
Cartooning
9370
385
21
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
12/18/2016
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Max Titiov
Moscow, Russian Federation
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
king of thieves
Illustration
Character Design
Cartooning
9370
385
21
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
12/18/2016
Add to Collection
About
About
promo
Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Max Titiov
Moscow, Russian Federation
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
Ting of Thieves sticker pack
by
Max Titiov
95
741
Illustration
,
Painting
,
Animation
King of Thives stories
by
Max Titiov
450
3333
Featured On:
9/29/2016
Animation
,
Character Design
,
Cartooning
Cut the Rope: Eurovision and Euro 2016
by
Max Titiov
676
4481
Featured On:
7/29/2016
Drawing
,
Character Design
,
Illustration
Cut The Rope Magic
by
Max Titiov
1418
12126
Featured On:
4/2/2016
Advertising
,
Digital Art
,
Illustration
cut the rope
by
Max Titiov
268
2607
Digital Art
,
Game Design
,
Illustration
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
promo
Published:
Credits
Max Titiov
Moscow, Russian Federation
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
king go thieves
game
promo
star wars
zeptolab
Free To Play
ios
football
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2016 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps