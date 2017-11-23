The legend of Sleepy Hollow

About

Character art and illustration for "Sleepy Hollow", a "iClassics Collection" application to rediscover the literary classic of Washington Irving. The app will allow us to read the original novel complemented with my artwork, all animated. To learn more about the project and see other classics authors, visit the web: iclassicscollection.com Read Less

Published: