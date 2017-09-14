Iceland from above

About

Aerial photography - Iceland, 2016 The beautiful landscapes of Iceland has always been fascinating me. You can find endless types of icy mountains, roaring volcanoes, monolithic glaciers and deep fjords, to list only a part. The best way to capture all those different kinds of nature is from above… Read Less

Published: