Mattia Mognetti
Milan, Italy
Re-store
    RESTORE is a project about ancient places of worship. Most of these architectural masterpieces are located near the centre of the city and too of… Read More
    RESTORE is a project about ancient places of worship. Most of these architectural masterpieces are located near the centre of the city and too often the contemporary urbanization has been sadly unscrupulous on them. The aim of the project was to bring them back to the origins. The influence of the modern urban elements attempts to be as much as possible controlled by the technical choices and the radical postprocessing/retouching approach. "Restore" è un progetto dedicato a luoghi di culto antichi. La maggior parte sono capolavori dell'architettura vicini ai centri storici delle città, dove l'urbanizzazione contemporanea ha avuto ben poco rispetto per la loro presenza. L'obiettivo del progetto è riportarli alle origini, con scelte tecniche e un approccio radicale alla postproduzione e al ritocco che mirano a controllare il più possibile l'interferenza degli elementi urbani moderni.
    Published:
San Gottardo in Corte, Milano.
(XIV century)
Battistero della Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore, Bergamo.
(XIV century)
San Pietro in Gessate, Milano.
(XV century)
Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore, Bergamo.
(XII-XVII century)
Cattedrale di Sant'Alessandro, Bergamo.
(XV-XIX century)
Santuario della Madonna dei Campi, Stezzano.
(XV-XIX century)
Abbazia di Chiaravalle, Milano.
(XII-XVII century)
Mausoleo della famiglia Crespi, Crespi d'Adda.
(XIX century)
www.mattiamognetti.com​​​​​​​
Thank You!
More Behance
