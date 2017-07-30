About

RESTORE is a project about ancient places of worship. Most of these architectural masterpieces are located near the centre of the city and too of… Read More

RESTORE is a project about ancient places of worship. Most of these architectural masterpieces are located near the centre of the city and too often the contemporary urbanization has been sadly unscrupulous on them. The aim of the project was to bring them back to the origins. The influence of the modern urban elements attempts to be as much as possible controlled by the technical choices and the radical postprocessing/retouching approach. “Restore” è un progetto dedicato a luoghi di culto antichi. La maggior parte sono capolavori dell’architettura vicini ai centri storici delle città, dove l’urbanizzazione contemporanea ha avuto ben poco rispetto per la loro presenza. L’obiettivo del progetto è riportarli alle origini, con scelte tecniche e un approccio radicale alla postproduzione e al ritocco che mirano a controllare il più possibile l’interferenza degli elementi urbani moderni. Read Less

Published: