Color backgrounds

Berta Sastre
Barcelona, Spain
    Adobe Photoshop

    A series of animated sponsorships for the Simpsons on four. Client - Birds Eye Agency - ITN Productions Producer - Richard Gay Animation Pro… Read More
    A series of animated sponsorships for the Simpsons on four. Client - Birds Eye Agency - ITN Productions Producer - Richard Gay Animation Production - Munk Studios Creative Direction - Pryce Duncalf Layouts - David Puerta Color - Nil Vendrell and me Read Less
Layouts by David Puerta
