Color backgrounds

A series of animated sponsorships for the Simpsons on four.
Client - Birds Eye
Agency - ITN Productions
Producer - Richard Gay
Animation Production - Munk Studios Creative
Direction - Pryce Duncalf
Layouts - David Puerta
Color - Nil Vendrell and me