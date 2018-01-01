Color backgrounds

About

A series of animated sponsorships for the Simpsons on four. Client - Birds Eye Agency - ITN Productions Producer - Richard Gay Animation Production - Munk Studios Creative Direction - Pryce Duncalf Layouts - David Puerta Color - Nil Vendrell and me Read Less

