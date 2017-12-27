Route 66, The Mother Road - 1. California

About

The Route 66, also called Will Rogers Highway, is maybe the most famous original highway of the USA. It was established in 1926 and it ran from Santa Monica CA to Chicago IL. As times passed it was bypassed by the Interstate road system and it was officially removed from the US highway system in 1985. However, as historic reminiscence its remnants are now labeled as a scenic byway and labeled with "Historic Route 66" signs. Many roadside reminiscences are left reminding the traveller of the exciting past when the country was developed for long-distance car travels. While some old historic motels and gas stations are still in use, many are abandoned and prone to decay. In August 2016 I created a portrait of the Historic Route 66 from California to New Mexico. My photo series is split in two parts, 1. California and 2. Arizona and New Mexico. Enjoy the ride... Read Less

