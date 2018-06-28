Discover
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
John Stanch
New York, NY, USA
IBM
Motion Graphics
Computer Animation
Visual Effects
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
6/28/2018
IBM
Motion Graphics
Computer Animation
Visual Effects
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
6/28/2018
About
About
Cloud Data Services
Published:
IBM
| Cloud Data Services
Compositing of eight shots for IBM Cloud Data Services Launch. Still images represent the shots I was responsible for.
IBM
| Cloud Data Services Clean
Client:
Buck
Role:
Compositor
Software:
Nuke, Photoshop
Thank You!
John Stanch
New York, NY, USA
Land O'Lakes
by:
John Stanch
22
190
Dole
by:
John Stanch
24
234
Royal Caribbean
by:
John Stanch
8
166
Amazon Prime Day
by:
John Stanch
15
158
Frooti Fizz
by:
John Stanch
19
243
View Complete Profile
→
Basic Description
Cloud Data Services
Published:
Credits
John Stanch
New York, NY, USA
Tags
Adobe Portfolio
buck
nuke
compositing
IBM
cds
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
