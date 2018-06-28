John Stanch
New York, NY, USA
IBM
    Cloud Data Services
    Published:
IBM | Cloud Data Services
Compositing of eight shots for IBM Cloud Data Services Launch. Still images represent the shots I was responsible for. 
IBM | Cloud Data Services Clean
Client: Buck
Role: Compositor
Software: Nuke, Photoshop
