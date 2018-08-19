Chaotic Atmospheres
Butterflies from Polygonia
Butterflies from Polygonia
Randomly Generated Butterfly Species.


This is my third set for Neonmob, following "Biotop from Polygonia", who was about polygonic insects. When I made "Biotop from Polygonia", I wanted to add butterflies to the set. But butterflies were better on a landscape orientation picture and all other insects came better in portrait format, so I decided to not include them on the first series. As the set was a success, I was asked to make another series on the same style. So the idea of making a set about butterflies came quite logically.

The process was the same as the "Biotop from Polygonia" series. I've started on Cinema 4D by creating a "species basis" who has all particularities of the species (antennae, wings,...). I used some deformers (displacer, polygon reduction) in order to give the species his overall shape. Then I created each specimen by shifting some parameters on the deformers. Afterward, I rendered each specimen in Cinema 4D and postworked them with Photoshop.

The set is huge : 100 different insects + 100 night versions of the same insects + some surprises :) So this is just a small part of the full set, which is available on Neonmob exclusively !

Trilinis Odesis - Spiral Odesis
Taurus Liguuis
Udelly Bneewor - Fletchko Bneewor
Verdileas Merevor - Tileas Merevor
Common Quiddor
Niamna Shiris - Mataha Shiris
Dengo Triwis
Reblish Mettuis - Koblish Mettuis
Waldyn Misattui - Biscyn Misattui
Lightstripes Shiris - Sleek Shiris
Starlight Triwis
