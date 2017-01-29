Burn Baby Burn! Illustrated Matchbook Project

About

Rod Hunt contributed to his artist’s rep Bernstein & Andriulli’s latest promotional book, The Matchbook Book. They asked their talented roster of artists to create hand-painted or digital works of art for matchbooks, A speciality book will feature the final works, shaped like an over size flip-open matchbook and actual matchbooks will be printed as an additional leave behind / promotional item. There will also be a gallery show that showcases the original pieces. Rod’s piece was inspired by the typography and lo-fi graphic quality of vintage matchbooks. Read Less

