Tran Dang Khoa Picture Book

In April & May 2016, we had a chance to work with Huy Hoang Bookstore in order to illustrate the famous poems collection, Goc San Va Khoang Troi , by Tran Dang Khoa. Trang Sang San Nha Em was a collection of poems which was about many types of plant, vegetable, flower and tree.





We want to say a deep and faithful thanks to our big brother, Vinh Nguyen. Without his help,

this book couldn't be finished with quality.

If you catch a silly image somewhere throughout the book, please blame Nanh for her funny, cool and out of nowhere ideas.