T.S Abe
London, United Kingdom
About
A quick personal mini series of Rio 2016 olympic sketches.
Published:
Usain Bolt
Daryl Homer
Leonie Adam
Gabby Douglas Laurie Hernandez, Aly Raisman, Simone Biles
The Italian Water Polo team
Gabby Douglas
Rafaela Silva
Roy Meyers, Rafael Silva
Thank You!
Credits
T.S Abe
London, United Kingdom
Tags
Drawing
sketching
