Morphogenesis (from the Greek morphê ‘’shape'' and genesis “creation”; literally, "beginning of the shape") is the biological process that causes an organism to develop its shape. As a fulldome and virtual reality piece inspired by the phenomenon of emergence in self-organized systems, Morphogenesis consists of continuous transformation of fundamental geometrical patterns and uses them as the building blocks of immersive spaces.
During the audiovisual journey through different planes of the digital and physical universe, Morphogenesis embodies the systems producing the complexity we encounter in the living world. As the common characteristics of emergence that can perceived universally, the audiovisual experience intends to emphasize the systemic interconnectedness over space and time of all natural dynamics and how these dynamics result to create novelty in micro and macro scales.
Exploring the idea of geomorphology, mathematics and understanding the world, Morphogenesis requires audience to be sentient, not just receivers. It invites the viewer to a poetic and sensational world, where space becomes infinity, primal sense of immaterial world is being experienced and process of creation being reevaluated.
Selected Exhibitions & Screenings in VR & Fulldome
12.2016 - "MUSE", The Village, San Francisco, USA
12.2016 - “Nonspaces” Akbank Sanat, Istanbul, Turkey
12.2016 - Envision Conference, Princeton University, Princeton, USA
11.2016 - Mira Festival, Barcelona, Spain
10.2016 - Signal Festival, Prague, Czech Republic [EXTENDED]
09.2016 - Kaleidoscope Showcase Vol.01, San Francisco, USA
09.2016 - AES 2016, Los Angeles Convention Center, Los Angeles USA
09.2016 - "Art & Virtual Reality" Group Show, Upload VR, San Francisco, USA
09.2016 - "Sub·se·quence" Group Show, Diego Rivera Gallery, San Francisco, USA
09.2016 - "Murphy & Cadogan Contemporary Art Awards Exhibition", SOMArts, SF, USA
08.2016 - VRLA, Los Angeles Convention Center, Los Angeles USA
06.2016 - Currents New Media Festival, Santa Fe, USA
06.2016 - Mira Festival, Berlin, Germany
06.2016 - Symposium IX 2016, SAT, Montreal, Canada
Exhibiting Morphogenesis in different places around the world, different display formats and spatial settings allowed us to meet many brilliant individuals from numerous fields and opened up inspiring dialogues on the topics of motion and space, immersion and invisibility, mythicality and symbolic expressions, and future of human perception. Leveraging the unrestraint nature of virtual reality, we aimed to create a new set of visual and audial vocabulary for a such a new and unique medium which is yet to come and received a great positive feedback from a very diverse community.