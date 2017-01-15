Exhibiting Morphogenesis in different places around the world, different display formats and spatial settings allowed us to meet many brilliant individuals from numerous fields and opened up inspiring dialogues on the topics of motion and space, immersion and invisibility, mythicality and symbolic expressions, and future of human perception. Leveraging the unrestraint nature of virtual reality, we aimed to create a new set of visual and audial vocabulary for a such a new and unique medium which is yet to come and received a great positive feedback from a very diverse community.