Morphogenesis (from the Greek morphê ‘’shape'' and genesis “creation”; literally, "beginning of the shape") is the biological process that causes an organism to develop its shape. As a fulldome and virtual reality piece inspired by the phenomenon of emergence in self-organized systems, Morphogenesis consists of continuous transformation of fundamental geometrical patterns and uses them as the building blocks of immersive spaces.
The night of June 3rd, Immersion Experience Symposium 2016, Montreal, Canada. Premiere of "Morphogenesis" at SAT's dome "Satosphere", the very first immersive modular theatre, dedicated to artistic creation. photo by SebastienRoy.ca
During the audiovisual journey through different planes of the digital and physical universe, Morphogenesis embodies the systems producing the complexity we encounter in the living world. As the common characteristics of emergence that can perceived universally, the audiovisual experience intends to emphasize the systemic interconnectedness over space and time of all natural dynamics and how these dynamics result to create novelty in micro and macro scales.
Left, Murphy Cadogan Contemporary Art Awards Exhibition at SOMArts, San Francisco. Right, "Subsequence" Group Exhibition at Diego Rivera Gallery, San Francisco, photo by Marco David

Morphogenesis
Projection on Print, 2016
110" x 45"​​​​​​​
Exploring the idea of geomorphology, mathematics and understanding the world, Morphogenesis requires audience to be sentient, not just receivers. It invites the viewer to a poetic and sensational world, where space becomes infinity, primal sense of immaterial world is being experienced and process of creation being reevaluated. 
Morphogenesis Trailer
Selected Exhibitions & Screenings in VR & Fulldome

12.2016 - "MUSE", The Village, San Francisco, USA
12.2016 - “Nonspaces” Akbank Sanat, Istanbul, Turkey 
12.2016 - Envision Conference, Princeton University, Princeton, USA
11.2016 - Mira Festival, Barcelona, Spain
10.2016 - Signal Festival, Prague, Czech Republic [EXTENDED]
09.2016 - Kaleidoscope Showcase Vol.01, San Francisco, USA
09.2016 - AES 2016, Los Angeles Convention Center, Los Angeles USA
09.2016 - "Art & Virtual Reality" Group Show, Upload VR, San Francisco, USA
09.2016 - "Sub·se·quence" Group Show, Diego Rivera Gallery, San Francisco, USA
09.2016 - "Murphy & Cadogan Contemporary Art Awards Exhibition", SOMArts, SF, USA
08.2016 - VRLA, Los Angeles Convention Center, Los Angeles USA
06.2016 - Currents New Media Festival, Santa Fe, USA
06.2016 - Mira Festival, Berlin, Germany
06.2016 - Symposium IX 2016, SAT, Montreal, Canada
Oxford University and SFAI Alumni Prof. Jeremy Morgan reacts to Morphogenesis VR experience, during the group show "Subsequence" at Diego Rivera Gallery. September 2016, San Francisco

Signal Light Festival, Prague, Czech Republic, photo by Jan Knot
Exhibiting Morphogenesis in different places around the world, different display formats and spatial settings allowed us to meet many brilliant individuals from numerous fields and opened up inspiring dialogues on the topics of motion and space, immersion and invisibility, mythicality and symbolic expressions, and future of human perception. Leveraging the unrestraint nature of virtual reality, we aimed to create a new set of visual and audial vocabulary for a such a new and unique medium which is yet to come and received a great positive feedback from a very diverse community.
Signal Light Festival, Prague, Czech Republic, photo by Jan Knot
"Nonspaces" Group Exhibition at Akbank Sanat, Istanbul. Curated by Ceren Arkman, Irmak Arkman

"Nonspaces" Group Exhibition at Akbank Sanat, Istanbul. Curated by Ceren Arkman, Irmak Arkman
Special 8K screening at MUSE Event Series, The Village, San Francisco
Visual content details from 8K wide screening
Up/Left: Subsequence Group Show, Diego Rivera Gallery, San Francisco ; Up/Right: Kaleidoscope Showcase Vol.01, Interactive Panaroma Display, San Francisco ; Down/Left VRLA Dome Screening, Los Angeles ; Down/Middle: Morphogenesis VR booth at VRLA, Los Angeles ; Down/Right: Morphogenesis headsets and brochures
Morphogenesis [Extended] Preview

360° VR Preview
-
Special thanks to Chris Bobotis of Mettle for their software support
