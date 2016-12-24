CRUDE — Raw Chocolate

70, 80, 90, 100
Only two ingredients for this amazing ORGANIC RAW CHOCOLATE:
Cocoa in different percentages & Sugar.
We designed the visual identity and a packaging system with the same straight "recipe":
a "cheap" raw cardboard & a "luxury" metallic hot foil, one for each percentage of cocoa.
Art Direction & Logo Design: Federico Galvani
Typography, Illustration & Graphic Design: Anna Rodighiero
Photography: Federico Padovani
Printed by: Grafiche Cosentino
Hot Foil by: Kurz Luxoro
