Momòn — Le Caramelle Buone
Momòn — Le Caramelle Buone
Momòn
Momòn is a dialectal way of Veneto (italian north eastern region) to call candies.
The project is based on the creation of unique identities for these special candies that remind to a special moment: when our grandma was giving us a sweety to tell us how much she loved us. The color palette relates to flavours, the illustrations and the typographic treatment evokes the sense of craftman touch.

We designed brand identity and packaging as well.


Take a look at: www.momon.bio
Naming & Design Concept: Happycentro
Graphic Design, Lettering & Illustration: Anna Rodighiero & Federico Galvani
Beautiful hands by: Anna Rodighiero :)
Photography: Federico Padovani