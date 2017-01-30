The University of Suffolk is one of the newest universities in the UK. Formerly University Campus Suffolk, the institution recently gained independence and met the criteria for University Title. Only were commissioned to create a bold and progressive identity for the new University. The brand was to reference 'change' as a theme central to the institution's core proposition — that of a new university for a changing world.





Following extensive consultation with stakeholders, our priority became crafting a bold, contemporary and flexible system to accommodate the many faces of the University. A forward facing angle is used throughout the identity to reflect progressive change, and to create reference to the University's location in the South East of England within the logo itself. The device is paired with a modern palette and confident typographic applications.







