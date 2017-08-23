Secret Life of Pets Stylized Art and Product Graphics





The Secret Life of Pets is a comedy about the lives our pets lead after we leave home each day. I was asked to create a number of art pieces for this extensive style guide program, including stylized character art. Although the stylized illustrations were initially only intended as place-holder until final 3D character art was produced, the stylized art was well-received enough that it was used across a wide variety of product categories sold worldwide. In addition to initial to the stylized character art, I also created dozens of illustrations of dogs and cats for Petmoji, a "create-your-own-pet" app created by Universal to promote Secret Life of Pets.





Client: Universal



Creative Director: Ty Mattson



Illustration / Design: Russ Gray











