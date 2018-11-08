K-Beauty를 대표하는 코스메틱
'VT Cosmetic' 브랜드 디자인
'VT Cosmetic' 브랜드 디자인
Project Description
VT는 Vital Temperature의 약자로 화장품의 피부 흡수 최적 온도를 찾아, 최고의 흡수력을 자랑하는 화장품을 만들기 위해 태어난 코스메틱 브랜드입니다. 패스트 코스메틱 시대에 가장 먼저 트렌드를 읽고 소비자가 지금 원하는 화장품을 최고의 기술진과 함께 즉각적으로 제공한다는 마켓 포지셔닝으로 빠른 시간내에 성장한 브랜드로 현재는 국내를 넘어 글로벌 시장까지 진출한 K-Beauty를 대표하고 있습니다
.
가지공장은 VT의 리브랜딩 작업과 주요 패키지 및 홍보물 작업, 인테리어 디자인을 함께 하였으며, 리브랜딩 전부터 브랜드 매니지먼트를 하며 최고의 파트너쉽을 이루고 있습니다. 특히 이번 리뉴얼을 통해 끊임없이 변화하는 코스메틱 시장에 늘 한발 먼저 전략을 세우고 이에 맞는 디자인을 하며, 마케팅에 관해 함께 고민하면서 코스메틱 브랜드를 넘어 뷰티 & 헬스 라이프스타일 브랜드로 새롭게 도약하고자 하였습니다. 이에 프리미엄 라인인 블랙 라벨을 개발하고, 킬러 아이템인 구강 라인을 무민 콜라보레이션을 통해 보다 다양하게 선보였습니다. 또한 대표적인 상품인 골드팩트를 개발하여 현재 VT의 대표 제품으로 함께 성장하였습니다.
앞으로도 가지공장은 K-Beauty를 대표하는 VT를 위해 다양한 작업을 함께 할 예정입니다.
VT is a cosmetic brand created based on the theory of Vant Hoff, a Dutch chemist who discovered the principle of osmotic pressure, and the theory that higher temperature increases osmotic pressure, and it offers cosmetics that are effectively absorbed at the temperature 36.5 degrees. The brand grew rapidly in a short time, thanks to its market position that allows them to offer new products developed by top-level specialists according to the fast-changing cosmetic trends.
Eggplant Factory worked with VT for rebranding, package and promotional material design, and interior design, and our partnership goes back to our experience of managing the brand even before the rebranding project. The latest renewal was an attempt for the brand to establish market strategies for the constantly changing cosmetics market and come up with design and marketing plans, in order to recreate VT as a beauty & health lifestyle brand. As a result, we developed a premium line for VANT36.5 named ‘VT,’ and diversified the dental line through collaboration with the character the Moomins.
Eggplant Factory will continue working with VT, the leader of K-Beauty.
Project Details
Client : (주)곤센
Tags : Graphic, Identity, Interior, Marketing
Thank You!