Ex libris collection III

Personalized ex libris collection №03
Bookplates
Ex libris for Kinga, who loves flowers, gardening, and Sicily.
Ex libris for Liktor Katalin, who does research on the literature and culture of Transilvania. The edelweiss is a common mountain flower, and is also one of the symbols of the area.
Ex libris for a nice couple, who wanted to have the EU flag and something related to witchcraft combined in their stamp.
This graceful great egret belongs to Beatrice.
This ex libris was made for a civil engineer who keeps animals and has a thousand things to do.
This little curious kiwi bird who keeps searching for the meaning of life is Bendegúz Nádi's ex libris.
Thank you for your attention!
Thank You!