Open Annual Awards

______
We have reached the end of 2015 and the moment has come to choose the winners of the year at Awwwards. A recognition of the effort, talent and innovation of the biggest professionals to create unique, innovative and beautiful websites that allow the internet to continue being a magical channel with infinite possibilities for art, knowledge and communication.
______
Director, Animation & Design
TAVO
Music & Sound design
FLOW-AUDIO
Client
AWWWARDS
TAVO
Music & Sound design
FLOW-AUDIO
Client
AWWWARDS
______
_____
Event Opener
_____
_____
Process Reel
_____
_____
KEYVISUALS
_____